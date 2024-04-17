The Kauri Coast Community Pool is one of nine projects which received funding from Northland Regional Council's Regional Sporting Facilities Rate to get under way.

Sport NZ is “very concerned” Northland Regional Council is proposing to scrap a nation-leading fund which helps pay for sports facilities of regional significance.

The council is proposing to remove the $15 Regional Sporting Facilities Rate in its upcoming Long-Term Plan, as part of a refocus on core services.

It wants to scrap the sporting rate, along with a targeted Emergency Services Rate, rather than increase rates.

But Sport NZ spaces and places manager Glenn McGovern said the fund cannot be redirected to be spent on other things.

“Sport NZ is very concerned that Northland Regional Council is proposing to cut the Regional Sporting Facilities Rate in its Long-Term Plan, as this will likely lead to challenges in securing the funding required to build vital sports facilities for Northland’s tamariki and rangatahi,” he said.

“The Regional Sporting Facilities Rate was set up specifically to fund regional sports facilities and was set at a level of $15 per ratepayer, per annum. It cannot be spent elsewhere.

“The sector is not asking for it to be increased but maintained.”

Sport NZ has been highlighting the funding model to kick-start priority sporting infrastructure and make the funding equitable.

“The benefit of a regional rate is that all areas pay a fair contribution, the funding goes to agreed priorities and is not reliant on individual [district] councils to provide the funding in their Long-Term Plans.”

In Northland, it has contributed to a wide range of projects, such as the Kauri Coast Community Pool, Mangawhai Activity Zone, Pohe Island Bike Park and Rugby Home, Kerikeri Sports Complex, Te Hiku Sports Hub and Sportsville Kaikohe.

McGovern said he continues to encourage other regions to introduce a similar rate, as well as urging Northland to keep its rate.

Northland Regional Council said it is consulting on stopping the rate because the provision of sports facilities is not a core regional council function - such as flood management, biosecurity, climate resilience, water and catchment management.

The council is proposing to remove the targeted rates and redirect this money to core services, rather than increase rates.

But deputy chairwoman Tui Shortland said no decisions have been made and the council is looking forward to receiving feedback, with consultation open until April 19.

“We look forward to feedback from the Northland Emergency Services Trust and others around the funding model for these critical services, what the impact would be should the council’s contributions stop and how the council can support those services to achieve greater long-term security of funding.”

