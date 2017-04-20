Sky Network Television has closed its only branch office in Northland, forcing subscribers to make telephone inquiries and to pay their bills at Post Shops.
Customers only found out about the closure of the Walton St office in Whangarei- the only branch to close in the North Island- from a notice posted beside the door that advised them of the network's contact details and where bills could be paid.
The office was part of four separate premises in the building, including the former National Bank branch, that is up for sale or lease.
Sky spokeswoman Kirsty Way said falling revenue and subscriber numbers, together with competition from the likes of Netflix and expensive content the company was purchasing, all contributed to the closure of its Whangarei office on March 31.
Sky posted a 32 per cent drop in its net profit- from $87.1 million to $59.3m- in the six months ended December last year as content costs increased, and revenue and subscriber numbers fell.