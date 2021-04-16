Sir John Kirwan arrives in Whangārei on Vespa, raising funds for Mental Health Foundation

Look out, John Kirwan's coming! On a Vespa! Photo / Tania Whyte

Peter de Graaf is a reporter for the Northern Advocate

You may not have recognised ex-All Black John Kirwan as he puttered through Whangārei yesterday.

That's because the rugby coach turned mental health campaigner was riding a Vespa motorscooter.

The fleeting visit was part of Motorally Aotearoa, which is raising money and awareness for the Mental Health Foundation.

Twelve mates, most of them riding the classic Italian-built two-wheelers, left Cape Rēinga yesterday morning.

Sir John Kirwan at Whangārei's Town Basin on Friday during a 3000km scooter rally raising money for the Mental Health Foundation. Photo / Tania Whyte

After a short stop at Whangārei Town Basin they planned to spend the night in Auckland then make it to Taihape by this evening.

All going well they will reach Bluff on April 24.

Kirwan rode the Northland leg of the rally; along the way the convoy will be joined by other motorcyclists and scooter aficionados.

Sir John Kirwan stopped off in Whangārei on Friday as part of a scooter rally raising funds for the Mental Health Foundation. Photo / Tania Whyte

The participants are Auckland-based company executives and directors plus a surgeon.

The riders aim to raise $100,000 by the time they clock up the last of their 3071km. They hope to make the rally a biennial event.