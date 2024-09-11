Advertisement
Should Armourguard have been handed its $12m contract with Whangārei District Council?

Sarah Curtis
By
Multimedia Journalist·Northern Advocate·
6 mins to read
A ratepayer is questioning the process used by Whangārei District Council to appoint Armourguard to the latest regulatory services contract, a key limb of which is dog control. File photo.

A ratepayer is calling out Whangārei District Council for its “irregular” process in handing its five-year, multi-million dollar Regulatory Services contract to American-owned security company Armourguard.

Through official inquiries, Mark Fairey confirmed Armourguard had by the council without following either its procurement policy or its significance and engagement policy.

