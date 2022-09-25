Sheryl Mai: Reflecting on the past nine years as Mayor of Whangārei

The disastrous fire in the Old Municipal Building was a shock. Photo / NZME

The disastrous fire in the Old Municipal Building was a shock. Photo / NZME

OPINION



Nine years. There are times where it felt like my three terms as mayor had been an eternity, and other times where it felt like I had only just begun!

It is time to reflect on the 3,272 days that I have held the prestigious title of Mayor of Whangārei. We have farewelled two mayors and a Queen: Joyce Ryan and Craig Brown, and Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Moe mai ra nga Rangatira, e moe, e moe.

There were 12 candidates the first time I stood for the mayoralty, and my scooter featured as my mode of transport – and my point of difference. That first council had a 50/50 gender balance with seven women and seven men, and a mix of experienced members and newbies.

The day after the 2013 election the Waitangi Tribunal were welcomed to Whangārei for Hearings, and I was invited to attend. I understand that is still spoken about to this day – the fact that I was there even before being sworn in, showing my commitment to Māori.

Psychoactive substances, Queensland fruit flies, acid sulphate soils, floods and the 'H-Bomb' (Hundertwasser), window washers, freedom camping and a byelection were all challenges which had to be to be faced and managed.

We have hosted many big sporting events, including the Rally of Whangārei. Photo / Michael Cunningham

We celebrated the 50th anniversary of Whangārei becoming a city in style, with a street parade and party. Our war memorial was relocated from Rose Street to Laurie Hall Park, and it truly honours our local veterans, who fought and died for us. Many infrastructure projects were completed, like the Whau Valley Water Treatment Plant, Te Kakano, and the Kamo Shared Path; new playgrounds and skateparks, seal extensions and intersection upgrades.

We have hosted the FIFA U-20 World Cup, British and Irish Lions, International Cricket and Hockey tours, the Rally of Whangārei, and soon the Rugby World Cup.

The disastrous fire in the Old Municipal Building was a shock. I'm hoping remedial work will commence soon, and the plastic wrap will come off to reveal our gorgeous building once again.

In February 2020, the three mayors of the North put together the 'Kia Kaha Big Five' campaign, focusing on the big five must-haves for our region: a four-lane highway, rail line, dry dock, Navy, and Northport expansion. It really gained traction and was supported by local businesses. The long-term benefits of that campaign are still coming through – watch this space!

Covid-19 was one of the community issues Mayor Mai had to manage during her tenure. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Covid-19, sustainable solvents, Oruku Landing, One Building (now the Civic Centre), Māori Wards, and potential Northland Emergency Services Trust (NEST) relocation are community issues we have been dealing with. And let's not forget Three Waters! October 2021 was when the reforms commenced, and it's hard to believe we have only been fighting our corner for a year - it feels much longer.

I want to give a massive shout-out to the staff and contractors of Whangarei District Council – they do the mahi, and cop lots of flack, but deserve all the kudos. Thank you all.

I have had the privilege of working alongside diligent, committed - and sometimes entertaining - elected members who have given selflessly to this district and believed in its bright future.

There will be many challenges and joys ahead for the next mayor and councillors, and I sincerely wish them the very best in their service to our fantastic district.