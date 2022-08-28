The original sod for the Onerahi Airport was turned in 1963. Photo / Michael Cunningham

OPINION: By Sheryl Mai

On Wednesday August 24, our council made the decision to further investigate a site at Ruatangata, near Kokopu Road, as its preferred location for a future Whangārei District airport.

As we made our decision, I had in front of me the very spade used to turn the original sod for the Onerahi Airport in 1963. I brought this spade into chambers to serve as a reminder and an acknowledgement of the history and value of our Onerahi Airport site, which has served us so well for so long.

This has been a divisive and difficult process, and it's important for us all to remember that this is simply a decision to investigate a preferred location. The decision to construct a new airport at an alternative site has not been made.

Since 2014, the council has been searching for a suitable alternative to the Onerahi airport site, with studies identifying more than 20 potential sites.

By April this year the list had been whittled down and the public was consulted on four options for further investigation. These were to remain at Onerahi, or to further investigate two sites at Ruatangata and one at One Tree Point.

On Wednesday last week, after much discussion and debate, our councillors agreed that Ruatangata (site nine) was the best option for further investigation as a replacement airport.

This doesn't mean an airport will spring up overnight in Ruatangata - in fact, many further technical investigations will need to be completed over the coming years. Estimating the cost and producing a programme for the work will be one of the first jobs.

The council has been looking for an alternative airport site since 2014. Photo / Michael Cunningham

During all investigations, the council will continue to work with iwi, hapū and stakeholders (including the Ministry of Transport and Air New Zealand), with a further formal public consultation taking place before any final decisions are made.

A meteorological station will need to be built onsite, to give clear, robust information about the climate conditions at the site.

Studies will need to cover environment and cultural matters, and sound impacts and ecology effects.

A range of environmental effect assessment reports and assessments of alternatives will be produced, which in turn will need to be reviewed.

I've heard many arguments for and against this decision, including that we may not need traditional aircraft in the near future. Unfortunately, as much as we'd like to think technology will outpace our need, there is no current evidence that advances in aircraft technology will overcome the deficiencies of Onerahi airport.

There is no perfect location for a new airport close to Whangārei. Each of the locations we consulted on has its own pros and cons. This decision is more about protecting the most viable location for an alternative airport site, to safeguard our community's long-term access to air travel.

If the decision to progress with a new airport is made, we will have a future-proofed connection for our community to the rest of our country and the world, and we already have the spade to turn the first sod!