Shelford Hawira, 54, died in the incident at Urquharts Bay on Sunday morning. His family say he was shy and did not like his face photographed but he liked this photo of him on his bike.

A man described as a loving father and leader of the pack died from a heart attack at Whangārei Heads on Sunday, his family say.

Shelford Hawira, 54, from Auckland, died in the incident at Urqhuarts Bay on Sunday morning.

It was first suspected to be a boat accident, with initial reports suggesting the person was hit by a boat propeller, police said.

But Hawira’s family said he had a heart attack on a boat and fell into the water. He was given CPR but was unable to be revived.

They describe him as a man who was larger than life itself, who was proudly from “Tat North” or Te Atatū Peninsula.

“To those that didn’t know him he was a scary-looking big, bad man with tattoos,” his family said.

“But to those that knew him, he was so much more - he was a respected man, a loving son, husband father, grandfather, uncle, cousin and friend, with the biggest heart.”

Hawira left behind a great legacy with his 14 children - Toni, Paige, Duran, Hone, Tegan, Troy, Brandon, Levi, Shelfrod, Cameron, Rikki, Cheyden, Dyzel and Ezra.

“His personality was just so infectious people gravitated towards him.

“He was truly everyone’s best friend, he was also a devoted husband - a true soul mate with the most loving wife Lilly and family.”

Emergency services attended the incident at Urquharts Bay, Whangārei Heads on Sunday morning. Photo / Denise Piper

Hawira’s family said he was the leader of the pack and “a real gangster”, referring to the way he was like a one-man gang.

Before his death, he told his family he was happy to stand on his own.

“In Shelford’s own words he said, ‘personally, I stand on my own two feet. You don’t need anyone else behind ya. A tough man stands on his own two feet. That’s what I’ve always thought my whole life’.”

A rāhui has been placed on Urquharts Bay for one month. It will be lifted on May 16.

