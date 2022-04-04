Debi Walters-Brown and Darius Martin-Baker are avid Shakespeare fans and will be watching the outdoor performances this week by the Hatea River. Photo / Michael Cunningham

The Tai Tokerau Regional Shakespeare Festival is being held outdoors this year, for the first time in nearly 20 years of running in Whangārei.

Schools from all across Northland will be performing at the Shakespeare festival on the grass by the Hatea loop, adjacent to Whangārei Theatre Company on April 6.

In the past up to 20 individual groups have performed, but this year due to Covid only eight will be taking the stage.

Of the eight groups performing this year, six are completely directed and led by the students and the groups perform either five- or 15-minute excerpts from a Shakespeare play.

SGCNZ Co-ordinator for the Tai Tokerau Regional Festival Debi Walters-Brown has been involved with the festival for the last 15 years and says it's the students' passion that keeps her coming back.

"It's really rewarding seeing the students come together and perform."

Walters-Brown said the Northland region always puts on a good show and two Whangārei students will be travelling to London for the "Globes" event this year.

"The Northland region has a very high calibre of performers."

Despite schools facing absenteeism every day due to Covid, Walters-Brown said the students are committed, rehearsing via Zoom when someone's away and "stoically carrying on".

"During these Covid times when (students) are isolated from doing stuff, Shakespeare gives them a window."

Walters-Brown says she receives feedback that the plays are deeply relatable to students, providing them with an outlook during confusing times.

"The students themselves really relate to the stories and themes and tragedies and it gives them the opportunity to work together. It's not limited to the literary scholars, it's for everybody."

National Shakespeare Schools Production direct entry recipient Darius Martin-Baker is travelling all the way from Whangarei to London this year to perform Shakespeare.

"A direct entry is the person who has the most outstanding performance individually within the entire regional competition."

Once in London, Martin-Baker will take part in a rigorous three-week performing training programme by the Young Shakespeare Company at Shakespeare's reconstructed Globe Theatre in London.

Martin-Baker has been a performer since he was 5 years old, and has been playing classical flute for 13 years and studying drama for around 10 years.

"It's a nice thing to be awarded as it basically states that your character and your embodiment of your character stood out the most within that year's competition."

It wasn't an easy achievement for Martin-Baker, who was staying up late studying for a test at Tauraroa Area School the night before his performance.

"It's a really lovely award and I was so thankful that I got it, I literally ugly-cried."

The trip will be the first time Martin-Baker has left the North Island, as well as a first-hand look into Shakespeare's history, including a visit to Shakespeare's house.

"It's a really a once in a lifetime opportunity as you go over to the UK and you really learn how theatre works in different countries."

Martin-Baker was part of the Shakespeare summer festival performances for the last two years, but this week he will just be watching as he prepares for his big trip.

Martin-Baker leaves for London in July and will also be joined by Whangārei Boys' High School performer Māhaga Mitchell.

Donate to Darius's fundraiser: https://boosted.org.nz/projects/get-darius-to-the-globe

SGCNZ Tai Tokerau Regional Festival 2022:

Where:The grass by the Hatea Loop, adjacent to the Whangarei Theatre Company.

When: April 6 from 5-8pm.

Audience welcome, masks and distancing encouraged.

Tickets are $5 for adults and $3 for students.

http://www.sgcnz.org.nz/