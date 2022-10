The crash is believed to involve three vehicles. Photo / NZME

Two people are in critical condition after a crash in Ngararatunua, in Whangārei, and another has moderate injuries.

The three-vehicle crash on Pipiwai Rd was reported to police at 8.32am. The serious crash unit is in attendance, a police spokesperson said.

The road was expected to be closed for some time.

Police advised motorists to expect delays and take an alternative route if possible.