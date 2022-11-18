Author Susy Pointon, whose forthcoming collection of stories is all about extraordinary happenings on the Hokianga ferry. Photo / Supplied

A new collection of real and fictional stories about the Hokianga ferry is about to be launched - and some of the more sensational tales are true.

The book, Ferry Stories of the Hokianga: Ngā kōrero o Hokianga mai I te waka whakawhiti, was a community project led by local author Susy Pointon.

It is Pointon's third book of Hokianga stories but is different from her first two in that many of the stories are true and supplied by locals, rather than her own fiction.

"Some of them are real stories that people have given me. There's also a couple of poems about the ferry, lots of photos. I describe it as a sort of posh scrapbook," Pointon said.

One of the true stories is about a P dealer who attempted to hijack the Rawene-Kohukohu ferry while fleeing from police.

"That happened about 10 years ago, I think. I just took the story down from the deckhand," Pointon said.

"It may not be entirely factual but it's what he experienced that day."

The book includes a story about an expectant mother in labour during a cyclone getting to hospital on the ferry.

Members of the Hokianga community contributed their stories to the new book. Photo / Supplied

One of the fictional stories is about what would happen if Opo the dolphin returned and the resulting media coverage.

"I'm afraid I've made a joke about an Advocate reporter too. It's not based on any real person - it was just made up," Pointon said.

The book includes a brief history of ferry services on the Hokianga Harbour and the memories of three ferry skippers, Bob "Bigfoot" Edwards, Allan "Hoppy" Marriott and Hugh "Pud" Williams.

Pointon, who is originally from Wellington and spent a lot of time overseas, began writing Hokianga stories after moving to the area nearly 20 years ago.

She worked in the film industry for many years and was sent to Hokianga to do research for a film in 2004.

"I just fell in love with the place and I've been here ever since," Pointon said.

"It's just got those old-fashioned values that I love, the way people operate together."

Pointon received a grant from Creative New Zealand to write Ferry Stories of the Hokianga, and the royalties will go to local voluntary organisations.

An official launch for the book will be held at the No 1 Parnell art gallery in Rawene on Friday, November 25 at 3.30pm.

Ferry Stories of the Hokianga will be available in bookshops and online through Hokianga Publishing.