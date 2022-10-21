Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

Joe Bennett: May the Sheilah Winn Festival survive the Shakespeare funding cuts

Joe Bennett
By
5 mins to read
Whangārei Boys' High School students perform The Tempest at this year's Tai Tokerau Regional Shakespeare Festival. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Whangārei Boys' High School students perform The Tempest at this year's Tai Tokerau Regional Shakespeare Festival. Photo / Michael Cunningham

OPINION

How jolly to be having a row about Shakespeare. I see no reason not to join in.

For 30 years or so Creative New Zealand has partly funded the Sheilah Winn Festival, a competition

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Get a free appraisal with Barfoot and Thompson Whangarei

Latest from Northern Advocate