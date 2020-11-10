Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

Security to be upped at Northland's Kai Iwi Lakes ahead of summer

4 minutes to read

A security consultant has recommended a security upgrade at Taharoa Domain ahead of the busy summer period. Photo / Supplied

By:

Imran Ali is a reporter for the Northern Advocate

Security will be upgraded at a popular Northland tourist hotspot where nearly 2000 kiwi campers and visitors are expected on any day over summer.

The moves are to help protect council staff and the public

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.