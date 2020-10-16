Rugby: Northland lose Ranfurly Shield challenge to Hawke's Bay Magpies in Napier

Neria Fomai scores the Magpies' first try in his team's 33-17 win to retain the Ranfurly Shield in Napier tonight. Photo / Hawke's Bay Today

The coveted Ranfurly Shield is staying put in Napier after holders Hawke's Bay posted a huge win over challengers Northland Taniwha in the just-concluded Mitre 10 Cup match at McLean Park.

After a strong first-half performance, the Magpies cranked the handle after the breather and scored four tries to win 33-17 with bonus points in front of their home fans.

The win takes the hosts to pole position on the championship ladder.

Northland were in for a chance after replacement Lua Li dotted down off a lineout maul with the last quarter remaining but unforced errors put paid to any hopes of a comeback.

A couple of key moments such as turnovers turned the game on its head for Northland after a huge defensive effort for much of the first half.

Northland last won the shield in 1978.

The team next play Otago in Dunedin on Friday next week before hosting North Harbour in Whangārei on October 31.