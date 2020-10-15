Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

Messages of support for Taniwha before Ranfurly Shield challenge

3 minutes to read

Taniwha fans are hoping for a victory at tonight's game. Photo / Tania Whyte

Northern Advocate

As the Northland team head off to the Hawke's Bay for their Ranfurly Shield challenge against the Magpies, we asked fans to send messages of support to the Taniwha players. Here they are:

Clem Komene
Bring it home boys nooorrthlaaannd

Mark Matiu
AlDAZ, TANIWHA

Ken Granger
Seem to remember that game in 78! Good luck Northland

William Morunga
'Dust in the eye' material if we can get over the line

Ngatere Tauraki
Let's go Northland

Barry Holsted
Go for Northland

Willie Matangi
Kia Kaha Taniwha

George Tommo Bristow
KIA KAHA TANIWHA YOU'VE GOT THIS.All of Northland are behind You's to lift the Log

Pete Roffey
HELP. Lived in Northland for 40 years and supported the Taniwha but now live in Napier, Who do I cheer for?? (Guess I can't lose)

Muriwai Pomare
Go the mighty taniwha

Kathryn Mary
You can do it!

Adam Watene
its going north

Gaylene Harrison
Come on TANIWHA, know you CAN - believe you CAN, dream you CAN and DO It!! We'll be cheering loudly from Northland.

John Gely
Bluuuueeeeeeeee

Adam Clark
Liverpool gets the title after 30 years, now it's time for Northland to get the log

John Keatley
Adam Clark lol it game on bro get up it Northland Rugby Union we believe in you bring it to north

Catherine R Wright
'78 was a great game. Due again I think

Bryan Herbert
Believe in yourselves. Do your jobs secure your ball. Look after one another. Most of all enjoy it this is your time just smash everything that moves

Kevin Curtis
go northland, bring it home.

Cindy Baddeley
Go the mighty Taniwha

Boboy Selwyn Wharerau
Go get em

Vaughan Waiomio
Let's get it TANIWHA

Glenn N
Go the Taniwha

Heath Mitchell
Jayden Taylor good luck bro

Derek Passmore
Go Taniwha see you at McLean Park

Arriane Christie
You got this Taniwha! Dig deep, play your hearts out, leave it all on the field and bring it home!

T.a. Olliver Waitai
Go get em TANIWHA

Rachel Woodworth
Billy.....Go Taniwha!!!! You got this!!!! And Northland has a defence!!! Yay!! Lol

Julie Kimber
It's our turn! Bring it home Northland. Good luck.

Lavinia Komene
You guys got this xxxx Go hard

Tina Lyford
Go the Taniwha!

Tama Anderson
Up the mighty North

Andy Mears
You showed great defensive qualities on Sunday..but it was too nerve wracking! Go rip 'em apart and bring that Shield back North with you- Go The Taniwha!!

Brian Hunt
Good luck to the boys in Blue. Take your chances and bring the Log back to where it grew

Simon Parker
Go the blues

Maureen O'Hagan
Go hard the Tangiwhas you all have been playing out of skins keep up the good work!!

Ros Frost
Go the Taniwha

Tina Paul
Kia Kaha, Go The Taniwha ...

Denice Chambers
Love both teams.....whoever plays best I hope wins

James Hannan
Good luck Northland . You are playing good rugby & you can do this

Peter Martinac
Taniwha all the way let's go boys.

Tracy Dalton
Go the Taniwha

Jesse Wilson
Go da Taniwhas

Mark Teear
I'm a Canterbury supporter. Go Northland

Read More