Messages of support for Taniwha before Ranfurly Shield challenge

Taniwha fans are hoping for a victory at tonight's game. Photo / Tania Whyte

As the Northland team head off to the Hawke's Bay for their Ranfurly Shield challenge against the Magpies, we asked fans to send messages of support to the Taniwha players. Here they are:

Clem Komene

Bring it home boys nooorrthlaaannd

Mark Matiu

AlDAZ, TANIWHA

Ken Granger

Seem to remember that game in 78! Good luck Northland

William Morunga

'Dust in the eye' material if we can get over the line

Ngatere Tauraki

Let's go Northland

Barry Holsted

Go for Northland

Willie Matangi

Kia Kaha Taniwha

George Tommo Bristow

KIA KAHA TANIWHA YOU'VE GOT THIS.All of Northland are behind You's to lift the Log

Pete Roffey

HELP. Lived in Northland for 40 years and supported the Taniwha but now live in Napier, Who do I cheer for?? (Guess I can't lose)

Muriwai Pomare

Go the mighty taniwha

Kathryn Mary

You can do it!

Adam Watene

its going north

Gaylene Harrison

Come on TANIWHA, know you CAN - believe you CAN, dream you CAN and DO It!! We'll be cheering loudly from Northland.

John Gely

Bluuuueeeeeeeee

Adam Clark

Liverpool gets the title after 30 years, now it's time for Northland to get the log

John Keatley

Adam Clark lol it game on bro get up it Northland Rugby Union we believe in you bring it to north

Catherine R Wright

'78 was a great game. Due again I think

Bryan Herbert

Believe in yourselves. Do your jobs secure your ball. Look after one another. Most of all enjoy it this is your time just smash everything that moves

Kevin Curtis

go northland, bring it home.

Cindy Baddeley

Go the mighty Taniwha

Boboy Selwyn Wharerau

Go get em

Vaughan Waiomio

Let's get it TANIWHA

Glenn N

Go the Taniwha

Heath Mitchell

Jayden Taylor good luck bro

Derek Passmore

Go Taniwha see you at McLean Park

Arriane Christie

You got this Taniwha! Dig deep, play your hearts out, leave it all on the field and bring it home!

T.a. Olliver Waitai

Go get em TANIWHA

Rachel Woodworth

Billy.....Go Taniwha!!!! You got this!!!! And Northland has a defence!!! Yay!! Lol

Julie Kimber

It's our turn! Bring it home Northland. Good luck.

Lavinia Komene

You guys got this xxxx Go hard

Tina Lyford

Go the Taniwha!

Tama Anderson

Up the mighty North

Andy Mears

You showed great defensive qualities on Sunday..but it was too nerve wracking! Go rip 'em apart and bring that Shield back North with you- Go The Taniwha!!

Brian Hunt

Good luck to the boys in Blue. Take your chances and bring the Log back to where it grew

Simon Parker

Go the blues

Maureen O'Hagan

Go hard the Tangiwhas you all have been playing out of skins keep up the good work!!

Ros Frost

Go the Taniwha

Tina Paul

Kia Kaha, Go The Taniwha ...

Denice Chambers

Love both teams.....whoever plays best I hope wins

James Hannan

Good luck Northland . You are playing good rugby & you can do this

Peter Martinac

Taniwha all the way let's go boys.

Tracy Dalton

Go the Taniwha

Jesse Wilson

Go da Taniwhas

Mark Teear

I'm a Canterbury supporter. Go Northland