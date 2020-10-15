Messages of support for Taniwha before Ranfurly Shield challenge

As the Northland team head off to the Hawke's Bay for their Ranfurly Shield challenge against the Magpies, we asked fans to send messages of support to the Taniwha players. Here they are:
Clem Komene
Bring it home boys nooorrthlaaannd
Mark Matiu
AlDAZ, TANIWHA
Ken Granger
Seem to remember that game in 78! Good luck Northland
William Morunga
'Dust in the eye' material if we can get over the line
Ngatere Tauraki
Let's go Northland
Barry Holsted
Go for Northland
Willie Matangi
Kia Kaha Taniwha
George Tommo Bristow
KIA KAHA TANIWHA YOU'VE GOT THIS.All of Northland are behind You's to lift the Log
Pete Roffey
HELP. Lived in Northland for 40 years and supported the Taniwha but now live in Napier, Who do I cheer for?? (Guess I can't lose)
Muriwai Pomare
Go the mighty taniwha
Kathryn Mary
You can do it!
Adam Watene
its going north
Gaylene Harrison
Come on TANIWHA, know you CAN - believe you CAN, dream you CAN and DO It!! We'll be cheering loudly from Northland.
John Gely
Bluuuueeeeeeeee
Adam Clark
Liverpool gets the title after 30 years, now it's time for Northland to get the log
John Keatley
Adam Clark lol it game on bro get up it Northland Rugby Union we believe in you bring it to north
Catherine R Wright
'78 was a great game. Due again I think
Bryan Herbert
Believe in yourselves. Do your jobs secure your ball. Look after one another. Most of all enjoy it this is your time just smash everything that moves
Kevin Curtis
go northland, bring it home.
Cindy Baddeley
Go the mighty Taniwha
Boboy Selwyn Wharerau
Go get em
Vaughan Waiomio
Let's get it TANIWHA
Glenn N
Go the Taniwha
Heath Mitchell
Jayden Taylor good luck bro
Derek Passmore
Go Taniwha see you at McLean Park
Arriane Christie
You got this Taniwha! Dig deep, play your hearts out, leave it all on the field and bring it home!
T.a. Olliver Waitai
Go get em TANIWHA
Rachel Woodworth
Billy.....Go Taniwha!!!! You got this!!!! And Northland has a defence!!! Yay!! Lol
Julie Kimber
It's our turn! Bring it home Northland. Good luck.
Lavinia Komene
You guys got this xxxx Go hard
Tina Lyford
Go the Taniwha!
Tama Anderson
Up the mighty North
Andy Mears
You showed great defensive qualities on Sunday..but it was too nerve wracking! Go rip 'em apart and bring that Shield back North with you- Go The Taniwha!!
Brian Hunt
Good luck to the boys in Blue. Take your chances and bring the Log back to where it grew
Simon Parker
Go the blues
Maureen O'Hagan
Go hard the Tangiwhas you all have been playing out of skins keep up the good work!!
Ros Frost
Go the Taniwha
Tina Paul
Kia Kaha, Go The Taniwha ...
Denice Chambers
Love both teams.....whoever plays best I hope wins
James Hannan
Good luck Northland . You are playing good rugby & you can do this
Peter Martinac
Taniwha all the way let's go boys.
Tracy Dalton
Go the Taniwha
Jesse Wilson
Go da Taniwhas
Mark Teear
I'm a Canterbury supporter. Go Northland