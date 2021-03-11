Ruakākā business Porthouse Bar and Eatery hit by burglary

Helen Whitehead, who owns Porthouse Bar & Eatery with her husband Stephen, was disheartened a group of youths targeted her Ruakākā business. Photo / Tania Whyte

Six youths have been arrested in relation to the burglary of a Ruakākā business in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Police are also investigating a spate of vehicle thefts and other incidents that occurred the same day.

Porthouse Bar and Eatery co-owner Helen Whitehead said although they failed to steal much, the burglary was still a massive "kick in the teeth" for her and her husband Stephen.

"We have enough to worry about with all the Covid lockdowns and changes and then the tsunami last week - the last thing we need is more added on top."

Security cameras in the bar on Port Marsden Highway captured some youngsters scoping out the premise from outside around 1am on Wednesday.

"There was a girl jumping up and attacking our camera outside."

An hour later they returned. A member of the group picked up a large rock and "went hell for leather" at the front glass door – which triggered the security alarm, Whitehead said.

"They jumped in, grabbed what they could see and ran off. They couldn't take a lot of stock as it was all locked up."

A cleaner broke the news to the couple about the break-in over the phone shortly before 7am.

"It was just so disheartening," Whitehead said. "It's the aftermath of the event where you're left feeling like you were an easy target even though we weren't."

The biggest loss was the "valuable time" required to repair the damaged door. Time that could be used in more beneficial ways that help their doors stay open.

"We don't know how long we have left if Covid keeps going like it is. Ruakākā businesses have, in general, being hit hard by Covid. We are all having to work so hard to keep paying the bills and our staff."

She said last Friday's tsunami warning had occurred on their busiest day of the weekend.

"We're not going to let any of it get to us though. That's not how we work here in Ruakākā."

The couple were yet to encounter any trouble of this kind in the 16 years they lived in the area.

Whitehead said they were proud of the Ruakākā community and its fantastic bunch of locals.

Whitehead urged locals to be extra vigilant.

"By spreading the word people know to stay alert. They might start noticing why is that garage open and thinking what is actually happening here."

A police spokesperson said the youth had been referred to Youth Aid.

They encouraged people to report anyone acting suspiciously by phoning 111 if it is happening, or 105 if it has already happened.