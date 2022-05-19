Abuse in Care Royal Commission of Inquiry chairwoman Coral Shaw wants to hear from survivors of abuse in care in the Far North. Photo / NZME

The Abuse in Care Royal Commission of Inquiry is heading to Kaitaia and Kaikohe to hear from survivors of abuse in state and faith-based care.

Four commissioners will go to the Far North towns next week to meet with survivors and their whānau, as well as iwi and community organisations.

Inquiry chairwoman Coral Shaw said the trip was part of a regional outreach programme to hear from Māori and others who live in more remote parts of the country.

"The commission's been going for three years now, we've done a massive amount of work and we've spoken to over 3000 people but we realise there are some gaps.

"Some of those gaps are particularly with Māori and in particular Māori who live in more remote areas."

Information hubs in Kaikohe and Kaitaia would be set up as drop-in centres, where abuse survivors and members of the public can gain more information and talk to staff about how they can have their stories heard.

Shaw said it was important for the inquiry to hear stories from survivors to help make changes.

"I just want to thank all the survivors who have already come forward and to encourage anyone who has been abused in state care or faith-based care to come forward.

"We will look after you and hear from you. We can only do this work and make a change if we hear their stories."

Research reports released by the commission estimated 253,000 people had been abused in care in New Zealand between 1950 and 2019.

About 655,000 people passed through care between 1950 and 2019, between 17 and 39 per cent of whom are thought to have been abused. The inquiry ends in mid-2023.

The inquiry focused on investigating the abuse of children, young people and vulnerable adults in state and faith-based institutions between 1950 and 1999, but were also interested to hear from survivors in care after 1999.

The information hub in Kaikohe will be at Ngāpuhi Iwi Social Services, 12 Marino Place from 1-5pm on Tuesday, May 24 and 10am-3pm on Wednesday, May 25.

Kaitaia's information hub is at the Te Ahu Community Centre from 1pm-5pm on Thursday, May 26 and 10am-2pm on Friday, May 27.

The venues are accessible environments, but anyone with concerns is invited to email contact@abuseincare.org.nz or phone 0800 222 727 to ensure their needs are met.