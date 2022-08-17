A slip brought down trees and blocked Waiaua Rd in Hihi this morning. Photo / Jade Leatherby-Tipene.

Northlanders are experiencing foul weather this morning after overnight heavy rain and winds, with flooding, slips and roads closed - and more is expected today as MetService has an Orange wind and rain warning for the region.

Last night a boat dragged it's anchor at Tutukaka and Tutukaka Coastguard was called out to try to save the vessel. It ended happily as the boat was secured before it caused any damage.

Roads have been closed and rivers across the region are running high with slips in some areas and driving conditions treacherous in places.

Kaeo River is already flooding and the situation is only expected to get worse today with peak rates of 15 to 25 mm per hour.

In the Mid North Old Bay Road is closed after a car hit a tree on the road.

State Highway one has been closed at Hikurangi after a tree was down and both lanes were blocked north of Jordan Valley Rd. A detour was through Hikurangi township.

There is a slip in the southbound lane on the south side of the Mangamuka Gorge, so it's down to one lane and traffic control is in place.

There are two trees down on Waikare Rd, and one tree down on Lemons Hill - on the Paihia side

Waiaua Rd in Hihi was blocked after a slip brought down trees this morning.

There are also reports of surface flooding at Rangiahua Bridge on SH1m while

SH1 at Waiomio south of Kawakawa had a tree down near Tarakihi Rd.

High tides are due between noon and 1pm for the Northland's east coast and between 1pm and 2pm on the west coast and will likely lead to more flooding.

Green Lane, in Kaeo, is more like Brown Lake this morning as Kaeo River swells. Photo / Supplied

Many Northlanders are also affected by power outages caused by the weather in Te Kao, Herekino, Peria and Fairburn in the Top Energy area and in Maungatapere, Whatatiri, Tangiteroria and Aranga in the Northpower area.

MetService said heavy rain may cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly. Surface flooding and slips are also possible and driving conditions may be hazardous.

It said in the 37 hours up to 9am Friday Northland can expect 150 to 220 mm of rain to accumulate, especially in the north and east. Peak rates of 15 to 25 mm/h will fall during today.

Strong wind gusts could damage trees, powerlines and unsecured structures. Driving may be hazardous, especially for high-sided vehicles and motorcycles, MetService said.

In the 27 hours to 11pm tonight northeast gales are forecast to be severe at times, with gusts reaching 120 km/h in exposed places.