Road crashes: Six people dead in less than four weeks on Northland roads

Emergency services at the scene of Thursday's fatal head-on collision in Ruakākā. Photo / File

Six people have died in 22 days on Northland roads with police dubbing April a "tragic, tragic" month.

And with the long weekend kicking off today police have issued a stern warning to motorists to be at their very best and if not, stay off the road.

"We want you to drive as safely and carefully as you can. If you're not prepared to do that then we don't want you on our roads," acting Northland road policing manager Steve Dickson said.

The latest fatality in the region was a head-on collision between a truck and a ute on Pokapu Rd near the intersection with One Tree Point Rd on Thursday afternoon.

Three other people were seriously hurt in the crash - two of whom were airlifted to Starship Hospital in Auckland. Police were not in a position to release more details about the crash at edition time.

Dickson described the 13 lives lost on the region's roads this year as tragic and avoidable outcomes inflicting unnecessary grief on their families.

"They were all caused by someone making a mistake on the road. The smallest of mistakes, like not giving way or not looking properly, can have the most tragic outcome."

The fact four fatalities in April were motorcyclists - all men with three in their 50s - was a painful reminder for motorists to look out for the vulnerable group of road users, Dickson said.

"Northlanders and visitors this weekend need to be at their very, very best when driving on the roads. Be careful at intersections, watch out for others, take the time to be considerate, be cautious, don't speed, and avoid all distractions - particularly cellphones."

From April 30 any motorist pinged using their cellphone will receive a $150 fine - a $70 increase from previous penalties - and 20 demerit points. Anyone who accumulates 100 demerit points from driving offences within two years loses their licence for three months.

Dickson urged everyone before getting into their vehicles to be well-rested, have eaten, be sober, and make sure everyone is wearing a seatbelt.

"If we had every driver doing these things then our roads will be a while lot safer and we people wouldn't have to deal with the grief of someone dying too early."