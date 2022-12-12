Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

Rising food prices put squeeze on struggling Northlanders

By
5 mins to read
Supermarket supply costs have risen just over 10 per cent in a year, with the cost of fresh produce up by almost 20 per cent, according to an Infometrics report. Photo / NZME

Supermarket supply costs have risen just over 10 per cent in a year, with the cost of fresh produce up by almost 20 per cent, according to an Infometrics report. Photo / NZME

Northland’s low-income households will be hardest hit by continued steep increases in the cost of grocery supplies, a top economist says.

The latest Infometrics figures show goods supplied to the Foodstuffs supermarket chain were 10.2

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Go barefoot in Bali with Barfoot and Thompson Whangarei

Latest from Northern Advocate