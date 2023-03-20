Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern AdvocateUpdated

Review of Northland speed limit reduction plan welcomed, but more needs to be done to lower road toll

Mike Dinsdale
By
4 mins to read
The Prime Minister’s recent announcement about speed limit changes has forced a review of Waka Kotahi’s plans for major speed reductions on Northland’s state highway network Photo / Michael Cunningham

The Prime Minister’s recent announcement about speed limit changes has forced a review of Waka Kotahi’s plans for major speed reductions on Northland’s state highway network Photo / Michael Cunningham

Waka Kotahi is reviewing plans to cut speed limits on a wide swathe of Northland’s state highways after Prime Minister Chris Hipkins ditched much of the unpopular policy, but a road safety campaigner says while

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Get a free appraisal from Barfoot and Thompson Whangarei

Latest from Northern Advocate