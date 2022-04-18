Gerry Paul is working on wowing Northland audiences with vibrant, colourful acts at Kerikeri's Turner Centre. Photo / Jenny Ling

Gerry Paul is working on wowing Northland audiences with vibrant, colourful acts at Kerikeri's Turner Centre. Photo / Jenny Ling

Gerry Paul's lifelong career in music, songwriting, performing, promoting and festival programming is as colourful as the shirt he's wearing for this interview.

At the age of 8, he was busking in Wellington's Cuba St, strumming his guitar and singing La Bamba while his chaperone, his 80-year-old aunt, ballroom danced alongside him.

Paul went on to establish the Coastella music festival in Kāpiti in 2016 that contributed more than $1 million to the local economy, before becoming the festival director of CubaDupa, New Zealand's largest outdoor arts and music festival held in Wellington.

Now the new general manager of Kerikeri's Turner Centre – who is known as a "jack of all arts" - is working on wowing Northland audiences with vibrant, colourful acts such as comedians Michele A'Court and Jeremy Elwood along with local gigs, the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra and circus performances.

Paul said he was also motivated by community engagement and enjoys meeting individuals and groups using the Turner Centre.

"I've always had such a varied background," Paul said.

"I want to establish more relationships with local groups and bring more kids to the theatre to really make it that centre point of all community activity.

"And bring exciting shows, there are so many cool shows touring Aotearoa. We need to get them up here to Northland.

"I love folk music, great getting local community productions, more kids programming, anything from NZSO to heavy metal bands and everything in between."

With a love of New Orleans-style "second line" music and big brass bands, Paul wants to one day put on mardi gras and folk festival events in Kerikeri.

He is chatting to the Royal New Zealand Ballet and the symphony orchestra about events for later in the year, and "it'd be great to get Troy [Kingi] back".

Paul also put his hand up to help organise the next Kerikeri Street Party, a popular party in Kerikeri's main street after the Half Marathon.

As for event management during Covid-19? No problem, Paul even managed to deliver the 2021 CubaDupa during the pandemic.

It was touted as the largest post-lockdown festival in the world and was "magnificent to celebrate being back on the street", he said.

Under his leadership, CubaDupa won the 2021 Wellington Gold Award in the vibrant category and is a finalist in the New Zealand Event Association Awards for Best Cultural and Best Community events.

Paul is also a finalist in the 2021 Wellingtonian of the Year awards for his contribution to the Wellington art scene, the results of which are due in May.

Paul said Covid had involved many challenges, but he believes "we're now turning a corner".

"Every day we're getting new decent bookings in, and working with local creatives."

A fan of bluegrass and Americana music, Paul plays guitar and banjo and is in a group called T Bone, an acoustic Americana music group.

He is originally from Dublin, Ireland, and grew up in Lower Hutt.

At the age of 18, he moved back to Ireland and toured the world with various bands, playing hundreds of music festivals in more than 40 countries.

He also worked as a music producer on several award-winning albums including Mel Parsons' Drylands album and Raconteur by the Frank Burkitt Band.

Needing a break from touring for 16 years, he moved back to Aotearoa in 2012 and recorded some wacky children's songs.

He wrote and released a children's book and the song Hank the Wrestling Shark, and in February released a new children's single and accompanying video, We All Got Bones, supported by NZ on Air.

A keen spear fisherman, Paul has holidayed regularly at Matauri Bay and, feeling ready for a change, moved to Kerikeri late last year with his wife and six-year-old daughter.

He saw the Turner Centre position advertised and took over from former venue manager Hadlee Wright.

"It felt like an adventure; I only know two people up here including musician Troy Kingi. It felt like a brand-new start.

"It's lovely weather and has a brilliant fishing and outdoor lifestyle.

"I was caught up in the rat race and traffic in Wellington.

"I also love being able to eat dinner on the deck and the table not blowing away in the wind".