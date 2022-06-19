Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

Residents in Whangārei's Ross St fed up with nuisance trees

5 minutes to read
Ross St Onerahi residents, Fiona Hall, Trevor Goodhue, Giles Brown, Elaine Mackintosh, Bruce Darby, Muvin Yanko and Pamela Adkins with one of the trees they want removed. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Ross St Onerahi residents, Fiona Hall, Trevor Goodhue, Giles Brown, Elaine Mackintosh, Bruce Darby, Muvin Yanko and Pamela Adkins with one of the trees they want removed. Photo / Michael Cunningham

By
Jaime Lyth

Northern Advocate Multimedia Journalist

Another street of nuisance trees has the council facing questions about its tree planting and maintenance policies.

The residents of Ross Street have a branch to pick with the council over the sycamore and oak

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Get a free appraisal with Barfoot and Thompson Whangarei