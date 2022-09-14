The popular Ōpua-Paihia Coastal Track has been closed since late last year.

The popular Ōpua-Paihia Coastal Track has been closed since late last year.





A shortage of marine-grade timber has delayed the reopening of a popular coastal track in the Bay of Islands, the Far North District Council says.

A key section of the Ōpua-Paihia Coastal Track closed late last year after a bridge and boardwalk across a tidal estuary were found to be badly affected by rot and marine worms.

The closure is just south of Paihia Top 10 Holiday Park, at the intersection of State Highway 11 and Smith Camp Rd.

The track is popular with local residents and also forms part of Te Araroa, a 3000km trail from Cape Reinga to Bluff.

It is the only pedestrian link between the two Bay of Islands towns.

Using the road to bypass the closed section of the walkway is not recommended because SH11 is narrow and winding with minimal shoulders and fast traffic.

Andy Finch, the council's infrastructure and asset manager, said the boardwalk was to have reopened by the end of September, but contractors had not anticipated a 16- to 18-week delay in obtaining H6 timber.

H6, the highest grade treated timber, is required in marine environments.

"Long lead times are affecting all maritime-grade timbers, which is being cut and treated to order. For us, the biggest impact is the delay in obtaining H6 piles. We can't begin work until these are delivered. We're told that will now be in the first week of November."

Finch acknowledged the delay would be disappointing and extremely frustrating for Paihia and Ōpua residents.

"It is also very frustrating for staff, who want to get on and get the trail reopened as soon as possible."

Finch said all designs, planning and contracts were ready to go. Once the materials arrived the boardwalk and bridge were expected to reopen within six weeks.

Upgrades to the rest of the Ōpua-Paihia track would be carried out over the next two years.

Local frustration over the closed track is compounded by the closure of a section of the Twin Coast Cycle Trail — which was also a popular walking route — between Ōpua and Taumarere and the closure of Harrison's Bush Track in Ōpua.