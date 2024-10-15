He worked as a freelance still photographer for directors including Roman Polanski (Rosemary’s Baby, The Pianist) and as an in-house photographer for the Playboy Club in London and a freelancer for Top of the Pops in 1969.

His freelance work gave him direct access to subjects such as singer and actress Jane Birkin as well as Sir Mick Jagger and the Rolling Stones.

Habicht captured the energy and freedom of the 60s, a time of massive cultural and political change.

Son Florian Habicht – known for directing James & Isey [2021] – was impressed by how his father approached his subjects with equal care and vision.

“He could connect with people whether it was homeless or celebrities, he treated them all the same, and that was something they [celebrities] liked as well.”

One such example was when father and son went for a night-time walk through the streets of Berlin.

Girl at a Rolling Stones Concert, 1969. Photo / Frank Habicht

“I remember being really proud, feeling really proud being this kid on my dad’s shoulders. And we stopped in a queue for a hamburger and I was feeling all proud and there was a homeless woman begging,” Florian Habicht said.

“I felt this shame for feeling so proud, and then my dad bought her dinner and we sat at this shared table.”

“That kind of stuck with me my whole life.”

His father regarded his camera as an extension of himself and a partner to capture the essence of his surroundings.

“You don’t need expensive gear to take memorable photographs. To be honest, I hardly knew how to use studio lights and always preferred shooting with natural light, especially on my London rooftop,” Habicht once said.

Frank Habicht captured the energy of 1960s London.

Aside from photography, Habicht frequently attended protests and in his last hours spoke about the absurdity of war.

“He was born in the war, he was a child in 1938, and all the wars happening in the world today – it really affected him,” Florian said.

“I remember being on his shoulders in Berlin and going to many protests.”

Habicht fell in love with Aotearoa New Zealand at a time of fear over nuclear disaster.

Photography was not regarded as a proper job for emigration so the family built the “Austria Motel” in Paihia, where they settled.

Vanessa Redgrave and Madame Lin Qui at a peace protest in 1970 in the photograph entitled War is Not Healthy for Children and Other Living Things. Photo / Frank Habicht

It was a drastic shift from the swinging 60s in London but the people and places of the Far North became Habicht’s new subjects.

Such images were collected in the books Bay of Islands: A Paradise Found and Bay of Islands: Where the Sunday Grass is Greener.

Notable names Habicht captured during this time included Dame Whina Cooper, Fredrick Hundertwasser and Queen Elizabeth II.

It was later in life that Habicht also moved in front of the camera, starring in Florian’s film Love Story as himself, as well as a cameo in Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi’s What We Do In The Shadows, where he pleaded with the character Viago for eternal life.

Image 1 of 7 : Artist Friedensreich Hundertwasser having breakfast at Austria Motel in Paihia. Photo / Frank Habicht

Away from the camera, Habicht was passionate about his Far North community.

For years he played the role of the Waitangi Santa. Florian said children thought his father was the real Santa thanks to his thick German accent.

He also judged the annual Paihia pavement drawing competition and “treated every single child’s pavement drawing like a work of art”, Florian said.

Habicht also thoroughly enjoyed photographing Waitangi Day celebrations and protests.

Florian said what struck him was how his father never lost his “black humour”.

On the eve of his death, he joked that he would never have to go to the dentist again.

His obituary stated Frank Habicht was beloved “Papa” to filmmaker Florian, talented musician Sebastian and soul-mate to wife Christine for 55 years.

Habicht and Christine met at a New Year’s party in London on December 31, 1969 – the last day of the decade. Habicht described their relationship as “an everlasting love affair”.

He died on a Tuesday, which was fitting considering his first unpublished 60s book was titled Tuesday, the obituary read.

“His spirit, like his work, remains free and eternal.”

Brodie Stone is an education and general news reporter at the Advocate. Brodie has spent most of her life in Whangārei and is passionate about delving into issues that matter to Northlanders and beyond.