The home on Raumanga Valley Rd suffered extensive damage in the fire. Photo / Brodie Stone

Northland police are calling on the public to help identify a balaclava-clad person seen in the early hours of the morning at a Whangārei property later destroyed in a suspicious fire.

Five flatmates had been asleep inside the home on Raumanga Valley Rd when a couch on the front porch was reportedly set alight about 6.20am on September 24.

The sound of glass smashing woke one of the flatmates, whose bedroom was near where the fire had started. He raced to alert the others before running outside to find a hose.

The man was unsure whether someone had intended to burn the house down, but said setting the fire had clearly been malicious.

Whangārei Detective Senior Sergeant Shane Pilmer said the occupants had safely escaped, but the situation could have been very different.