Northern Advocate

Whangārei police probe suspicious Raumanga house fire after couch deliberately lit

Brodie Stone
Multimedia Journalist·Northern Advocate·
2 mins to read

Police are investigating a suspicious fire in Raumanga early today. Photo / NZME

Police are investigating a suspicious house fire in the Whangārei suburb of Raumanga where a couch was deliberately set alight.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand and police were called about 6.20am today to find the front of a house alight.

Detective Senior Sergeant Shane Pilmer said it was

