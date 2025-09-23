Hato Hone St John were notified about 6.55am.
Three patients in a minor condition were assessed and treated at the scene.
A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said two fire trucks from Whangārei Fire Station responded after receiving multiple calls.
Crews left just after 10am and an investigator is on site today.
Pilmer said police wanted to hear from anyone who might have information to share.
Anyone in the Raumanga Valley Rd area who has CCTV or was driving between 5.30am and 6.20am with dash cam footage should get in touch.
“We will be working to establish a full picture of why this incident has occurred, and I’m asking anyone who might have seen suspicious activity before or after the fire to contact us.”
Information can be supplied to police online or by calling 105, quoting file number 250924/3224.
Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.
