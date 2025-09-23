Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Police are investigating a suspicious fire in Raumanga early today. Photo / NZME

Police are investigating a suspicious house fire in the Whangārei suburb of Raumanga where a couch was deliberately set alight.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand and police were called about 6.20am today to find the front of a house alight.

Detective Senior Sergeant Shane Pilmer said it was lucky no one lost their life.

“All five occupants were asleep at the time and were able to evacuate safely,” he said.

Police and fire investigators are investigating the blaze, which caused extensive damage.