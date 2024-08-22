Now, almost four years later, the men in Cambridge Blue will be hoping for a better outcome tonight when they take on the Magpies in Napier in another challenge for the Log o’ Wood kicking off at 7.05pm.
The Taniwha have challenged Hawkes Bay for the Shield three times - the last time was that loss in Napier in October, 2020 - and hope they can bring the famed trophy back to the North for the first time since 1978.
Northland go into tonight’s challenge after a home win over Manawatū last weekend, while Hawke’s Bay will turn up with two wins from two games in the NPC, and three successful Shield defences this season.
If the Taniwha win the famed trophy there will be big celebrations in the region next week and they would defend it against Southland next Friday night in what would be a huge occasion for the region, with a big crown likely to turn up.
However, any crowd would not reach the 40,000 at Okara Park when the team - then North Auckland - defended the trophy against Auckland on August 26, 1972.
The stadium was packed that day, with an aerial view showing just how big the expectant crowd was. But the excitement was doused as Auckland won a close game, 16-15.
Northland (as North Auckland) has won the Ranfurly Shield on four occasions: 1950, when they defeated South Canterbury; 1960 and 1971, when they beat Auckland; and 1978, when they overcame Manawatu.
In the 1971 challenge North Auckland prevailed 17–12 in a pulsating match in front of 47,000 fans at Eden Park, Auckland. Crowds of that size – now seen only at test matches – were common for big Shield matches of this era.
The following season 40,000 spectators packed Whangārei’s Okara Park for the rematch. With the city’s population only 34,000 at that time, this was clear evidence of the significance of both the shield and the rivalry with Auckland. ‘Shield fever’ well and truly gripped Northland in the build-up.
Though they lost 15–16, the game was one of Northland’s finest rugby moments.