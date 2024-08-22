Northland's biggest day! A huge crowd of 40,000 piled into Okara Park to watch Northland play Auckland on August 26, 1972 for the Ranfurly Shield. Auckland won, 16-15. The Taniwha hope winning the Shield in Napier tonight will see the stadium packed for a defence next week

If the Taniwha win the famed trophy there will be big celebrations in the region next week and they would defend it against Southland next Friday night in what would be a huge occasion for the region, with a big crown likely to turn up.

However, any crowd would not reach the 40,000 at Okara Park when the team - then North Auckland - defended the trophy against Auckland on August 26, 1972.

The stadium was packed that day, with an aerial view showing just how big the expectant crowd was. But the excitement was doused as Auckland won a close game, 16-15.

Northland (as North Auckland) has won the Ranfurly Shield on four occasions: 1950, when they defeated South Canterbury; 1960 and 1971, when they beat Auckland; and 1978, when they overcame Manawatu.

In the 1971 challenge North Auckland prevailed 17–12 in a pulsating match in front of 47,000 fans at Eden Park, Auckland. Crowds of that size – now seen only at test matches – were common for big Shield matches of this era.

The following season 40,000 spectators packed Whangārei’s Okara Park for the rematch. With the city’s population only 34,000 at that time, this was clear evidence of the significance of both the shield and the rivalry with Auckland. ‘Shield fever’ well and truly gripped Northland in the build-up.

Though they lost 15–16, the game was one of Northland’s finest rugby moments.

Four years ago Northland lost its Ranfurly Shield challenge against Hawkes Bay 33-17. They are determined to do better in tonight’s Shield challenge in Napier. Photo / Paul Taylor

Hawke’s Bay and Northland have met just three times in Shield matches, all three being Magpies wins at McLean Park.

The first was a famed 10-8 win in which the North Auckland visitors claimed they were robbed by poor refereeing after a try was awarded to Magpies hero Kel Tremain.

The other losses were 10-39 in 2015 and 17-33 in 2020.

The Northland team for tonight’s Ranfurly Shield Challenge at 7.05pm, at McLean Park, Napier.

1. Robb Cobb; 2, Matt Moulds; 3, Chris Apoua; 4, Allan Craig; 5, Sam Caird; 6, Rory Woods; 7, Saimoni Uluinakauvadra; 8, Simon Parker; 9, Sam Nock; 10, Rivez Reihana; 11, Heremaia Murray; 12, Tavita Latu; 13, Corey Evans; 14; Quinton NIchols; 15, Jordan Trainor.

Reserves: 16, Richie Asiata; 17, Esile Fono; 18, Isileli Tu’ungafasi; 19, Liam Hallam-Eames; 20, Terrell Peita; 21. Lisati Milo-Harris; 22, Dan Hakwins; 23, Nathan Salmon.



