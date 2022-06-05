Robyn Corrigan was appointed MNZM for services to social work. Photo / Supplied

Robyn Corrigan

Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to social work

One of the first iwi social workers in New Zealand has been appointed an MNZM (member of the New Zealand Order of Merit) in recognition of her service to the profession.

Robyn Corrigan (Ngāti Kahu), from the Far North, has also been a lecturer and chair of both the Social Workers Registration Board and New Zealand Association of Social Workers.

She told the Advocate she was pleased with the appointment not so much for herself as for her field.

"My surprise and my pleasure, I think, is that it acknowledges the profession of social work.

"My first thought was yay, social work's getting a mention at last because it's not the most popular of professions."

Corrigan had no idea who had nominated her for the award, but expected they would "come out of the woodwork" in the next week or so.

Corrigan began her career in Kaitaia in the 1980s, and later was heavily involved with the development of social work as a regulated profession.

"Back in the 1980s, social work was pretty much a DSW (Department of Social Welfare) profession, but it was also the period of time when iwi social services were being established by the then-Government."

She credits two Ngāti Kahu kaumātua, Robbie Larkins and Manu Paul, with encouraging her to get into social work and supporting her when she had doubts.

She then became an iwi social worker when the position was first established in the early 1990s.

Corrigan was the inaugural chair of the Social Workers Registration Board when it was established in 2003, which she points to as one of her most important achievements.

"At that time the establishment of social work as a regulated profession was a milestone."

The perception of social workers as people who work solely in child protection is slowly changing, she said.

"Social work is often perceived as being all about taking children from parents but child protection's only one field of social work.

"The vast majority of social work is undertaken in the health sector, in schools, in a wide range of NGOs, alcohol and drug services, iwi Māori organisations."

Corrigan said she would "absolutely" encourage people to take on the challenging job.

"When I was a lecturer in social work I would say to students 'social work can take you anywhere in the world'...particularly for young graduates it's a profession that's transferable."

"The reward of supporting and helping families to resolve their issues, whatever they might be, is both professionally and personally a rewarding outcome."

Corrigan was also a founding member of the Tangata Whenua Social Workers Association and represented New Zealand at International Indigenous Voices in Social Work conferences.