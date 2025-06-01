As a nation, we can also look back to the Think Big infrastructure projects of the 70s and 80s Governments. We had two of those projects here in Northland: Marsden Point A and B, the refinery and the (unused) power station.

Many well-known businesses here in Northland were involved in, or started from, those projects, such as Culham Engineering and McKay Electrical. As technology moves on, and many of us still feel the hurt from losing these Think Big projects, it’s important to celebrate and reflect on the employment opportunities that came during that time.

We can look forward to the four-laning, the port expansion, the dry dock, the energy bridge – all projects which will benefit the whole country, like the refinery did. These individual projects, when joined together, paint a whole new economic future for Northland.

Think of the tourism that will be generated by having every international ship come into our harbour to be cleaned and repaired before they travel around the country.

Just think of the homes that will be developed as people are able to live in Northland and commute to Auckland.

Think of the power generation that’s currently happening all over Northland, providing energy resilience to the entire country. Just think about the agricultural and horticultural expertise that we have up here, being shared with the rest of the nation and the world, via the new four-lane expressway and port expansion projects.

The three district councils of Northland are right now planning and working on how to deliver those big projects, while deliberating on the future of our water, sewerage and stormwater systems. It’s about getting our Northland councils working together to be as resilient as possible for all who live here.

With the port, the energy bridge, the road and the drydock – all of this is on the cards for Northland’s growth.

Growing up in Northland, with family and friends involved in farming and horticulture (including growing kumara in Kaipara), I know that these months are the right time of year to celebrate the family connections we have, to rest and plan for our future.

Puanga Matariki has developed into a major festival in our district, featuring cultural events held by community groups, marae, clubs, libraries, and many others spread over June and July.

It’s a time when the people of Whangārei come together for a genuine celebration of culture, heritage and community. Most importantly, it’s a time for joy, remembrance and peace.

For it’s not until you remember where we’ve been, celebrate where we are today and plan for the future that hope can shine through.

Look forward to seeing you all at the events coming up.