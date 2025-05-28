The new Northland Football Hub in Tikipunga includes a large covered deck overlooking the fields.
A new centre for football in Northland aims to welcome even more players to the beautiful game, as well as being an asset for the Whangārei suburb of Tikipunga.
The Northland Football Hub includes a revamped home for the Tikipunga Association Football Club, shared areas used by Northern Region Footballand the Northland Football Club, and space for hosting large tournaments and community events.
After more than 10 years of planning, the hub officially opened last month on time and within budget.
It will be further enhanced with a new artificial turf in front of the new deck and clubrooms, with work on the turf scheduled to begin at the end of this year, Tikipunga Association Football Club board member Amy Campbell said.
“We always get interrupted with weather and have to cancel training ... The all-season turf will have unlimited hours of play.”
The vision to create a new, central space for football in Northland dates back to 2012. Tikipunga was chosen as the spot to bring the football community together, thanks to its fantastic field space and central location.
In 2017, the project was kicked off with a Heads of Agreement signed by Northern Region Football, Tikipunga AFC and Northland Football Club.
Campbell said the renovated main clubrooms, now named Gibson Lounge, and a new conference room called the Nyssen Lounge are also available for hire, for larger community events.
The hub is already having a positive impact on Tikipunga players and their whānau, including providing a space for families to gather after Thursday trainings to share kai and enjoy each other’s company, she said.
“It really feels like we’re building a wider whānau within the club,” Campbell said.
“The upgraded facilities are now in place to support future growth. We’re ready and equipped to welcome more players, both youth and senior.”
Campbell said the project went ahead thanks to the passion and relentless drive of the volunteer steering committee: Dave Alabaster, Andy Bax, Vicki Campbell, Trevor Griffiths, James Hynes, Ben Lee, Don McDonald-Spice and Bryce Taylor.
Project managers Scope and construction company Canam were also thanked for their commitment and professionalism in bringing the vision to life, including keeping the project on time and within budget.
