The world-class surface will ensure Whangārei’s rain won’t stop play, allowing even more growth and development of the game, Campbell said.

“We always get interrupted with weather and have to cancel training ... The all-season turf will have unlimited hours of play.”

The vision to create a new, central space for football in Northland dates back to 2012. Tikipunga was chosen as the spot to bring the football community together, thanks to its fantastic field space and central location.

In 2017, the project was kicked off with a Heads of Agreement signed by Northern Region Football, Tikipunga AFC and Northland Football Club.

It was funded by money from Northland Regional Council, Lotto New Zealand, Foundation North, Grassroots Trust, Sport New Zealand and Whangārei District Council.

The hub includes a regional facility for player, coach and referee development, six new changing rooms, a new covered deck overlooking the fields, new storage facilities, new office spaces and smart boards for training and conferences.

Mayor Vince Cocurullo (left), Tikipunga Association Football Club president James Hynes, obscured, patron Mary Gibson and Pehiāweri Marae representative Joby Hopa admire the new hub at the opening.

Campbell said the renovated main clubrooms, now named Gibson Lounge, and a new conference room called the Nyssen Lounge are also available for hire, for larger community events.

The hub is already having a positive impact on Tikipunga players and their whānau, including providing a space for families to gather after Thursday trainings to share kai and enjoy each other’s company, she said.

“It really feels like we’re building a wider whānau within the club,” Campbell said.

“The upgraded facilities are now in place to support future growth. We’re ready and equipped to welcome more players, both youth and senior.”

Campbell said the project went ahead thanks to the passion and relentless drive of the volunteer steering committee: Dave Alabaster, Andy Bax, Vicki Campbell, Trevor Griffiths, James Hynes, Ben Lee, Don McDonald-Spice and Bryce Taylor.

Project managers Scope and construction company Canam were also thanked for their commitment and professionalism in bringing the vision to life, including keeping the project on time and within budget.

