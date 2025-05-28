Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northern Advocate

On the Up: New hub for Northland football created at Tikipunga

Denise Piper
By
Multimedia Journalist·Northern Advocate·
3 mins to read

The new Northland Football Hub in Tikipunga includes a large covered deck overlooking the fields.

The new Northland Football Hub in Tikipunga includes a large covered deck overlooking the fields.

A new centre for football in Northland aims to welcome even more players to the beautiful game, as well as being an asset for the Whangārei suburb of Tikipunga.

The Northland Football Hub includes a revamped home for the Tikipunga Association Football Club, shared areas used by Northern Region Football

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Northern Advocate

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Northern Advocate