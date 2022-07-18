Protesters waiting for Grant Robertson to emerge from the Open Arms centre on Robert St, Whangārei. Photo / Angela Woods

Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson slipped quietly out the back door of a venue at which he was speaking after about a dozen anti-mandate, pro-oil refinery protesters blocked the path to his Crown limo.

Robertson, who is also Finance Minister, was speaking to a group at Whangārei's Open Arms day centre when word went out that he was present.

A lone protester was joined by others from about 2.30pm yesterday afternoon. The protesters, carrying signs reading "Imported fuel, increasing prices" and "Save our children", shouted about mask and vaccine mandates and the Marsden Point oil refinery closure.

A car belonging to one of the protesters had "F*** Grant Robertson kindly" written on it.

One protester was prepared with a lamington to throw at the minister.

One woman brought a lamington to the protest. Photo / David Fisher

Three to four police cars were present throughout. One officer turned on his lights and sirens and then got out of the car when an argument between a protester and a bystander became heated.

The protesters gradually left after 3pm, when it became evident Robertson was no longer inside. A back gate at the venue opens onto an area near the Pak'nSave carpark.

The minister said at a later event the protesters had not dampened his visit to the north.

"It hasn't. I had a great morning this morning at Pohe Island opening up the new Northland rugby facility up there, met with the social service providers at 155, and met some of the people I was going to have lunch with but didn't have lunch with today.

"[The protest] is a fact of life and the welcome has been very warm," Robertson told The Advocate.