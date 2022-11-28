Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

Proposed off-leash dog park on outskirts of Kerikeri gets paws down from residents

Jenny Ling
By
5 mins to read
Far North District Council is investigating options for a designated off-leash dog park in Kerikeri. Photo / file

Far North District Council is investigating options for a designated off-leash dog park in Kerikeri. Photo / file

Far North dog owners have given a big “paws down” to the site of a new designated dog park because it’s not central enough for retirees.

Far North District Council is investigating options for the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Go barefoot in Bali with Barfoot and Thompson Whangarei

Latest from Northern Advocate