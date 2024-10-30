Manufacturing underway at Mahinga Innovation Centre, at Ngawha Innovation & Enterprise Park in Kaikohe. Northland Inc has launched a new initiative to unlock the potential of manufacturing in the region

Northland has huge potential for further land use and manufacturing opportunities and a new project has been launched to get the most out of the possibilities.

The Northland Inc project to unlock land use and manufacturing opportunities in the region is called Pūtake Whakatupu (Foundation for Growth).

It’s billed as a transformative project aimed at identifying, supporting and developing land use and value-added manufacturing opportunities in Taitokerau Northland.

As the inaugural project under the Tuputupu Grow Northland initiative, Pūtake Whakatupu is funded in partnership with the Ministry for Primary Industries’ Sustainable Food and Fibre Futures fund and the Joint Regional Economic Development Committee.

The aim is to see Northland’s primary sector, people and environment thrive through adaptation and innovation, leading to new commercial opportunities and sustained and resilient economic growth.