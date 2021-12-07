Power outage in Whangārei, fault unknown at this stage

Northpower crews are working to restore electricity in Otaika, Raumanga, and South Ave. Photo / Tania Whyte

A number of homes and businesses are without power in parts of Whangārei and Northpower lines' crews are working to identify the fault.

Power went out in Otaika, Raumanga, and South End Ave at 9.32am and while the fault is under investigation, lines may have been tripped by falling trees.

Northpower spokeswoman Rachel Wansbone said the company has been informed by a contractor working on tree cutting for another party in the area near the Whangārei South sub station there has been an issue where tree felling has tripped the lines.

It was not a Northpower contractor.

"Our crew is currently investigating this and assessing any damage. Once we know more we can advise restoration time frames."

At this stage, she said Northpower was hoping for minimal damage and a relatively short outage duration.

Anyone with information that may help Northpower locate the cause can call 0800104040.

Northpower has asked those affected for their patience and advised the public to treat power lines and equipment as live at all times.