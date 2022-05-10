The fault was found in a power cable running under the Whangārei Aquatic Centre carpark. Photo / File

Power is out in Riverside due to a fault in an underground cable that goes through the Aquatic Centre carpark.

Power went out late this afternoon and here is no estimated restoration time yet, Northpower customer experience manager Rachel Wansbone said.

"The team are there now assessing the damage and looking to repair it. There's no restoration time yet, but we're hoping it will be in the next few hours."

Power was out to a wider area earlier this afternoon but it is now limited to Vale and Ewing Rds, Wansbone said.

There are now 144 customers affected by the outage.