Potholes on Northland roads cause bent rims, suspension failure and blown tyres

Imran Ali
By
6 mins to read
Whangārei panel beater Dale Finlayson forked out $10,000 to repair his Mercedes after it sustained damage from potholes. Photo / Tania Whyte

Bent rims, suspension failure and blown tyres — Northland motorists are copping them on the roads, and one even racked up a $10,000 bill after hitting potholes on a notorious section of State Highway 1

