She said more than 35 Far North exhibitors will be under one roof for two days, with the Friday session running from noon to 6pm and Saturday’s from 9am to 4pm.

“This is Kaitāia’s only annual indoor show of this size and a celebration of some of the creative talents to be found in the very Far North,“ Tothill said.

“You will find a range of accomplished artisans on show with their latest designs available for sale. We have local artisan food producers ready to stock up your pantry and ‘wow’ your guests with Far North edible delights.“

There will also be herbalists and natural health practitioners ready with knowledge to share about tried and true healthcare with their range of products.

“Be inspired by the up-cycling efforts of our local creatives on display and for sale. Up-cycled furniture, repurposed jeans and transformed ordinary household items to name a few.

“We have local published writers ready to sign their literary achievements when you purchase. Ready to chat with any aspiring writers and share their literary journey.“

There will also be some heirloom quality clothing items from Far North spinners and weavers.

“For those looking for fantasy done well, be delighted by the display from Fairy Creative and Whimsical.“

Tothill said this is an opportunity to get inspired, make a big dent in gift buying for the year, and stock up on stand-by gift items such as soaps, cards, and items easy to post overseas.

The artisan exhibitors and caterers would like to acknowledge support from Creative Northland, Te Ahu Centre, and Te Hiku Community Board.



