Whangārei MP Dr Shane Reti, left, and Fly My Sky owner Keith McKenzie arrive in Whangārei on the inaugural flight. Photo / John Stone

The owner of a small airline that introduced flights to and from Whangārei is unfazed by a lack of booking on its inaugural flight, blaming it on a lack of advertising.

Fly My Sky chief executive Keith McKenzie and Whangārei MP Dr Shane Reti were the only passengers on the first flight that landed on a beautiful day in Whangārei at 7.43am yesterday.Whangārei retiree Peter Mills was the sole passenger booked on the return flight that departed at 8.25am.

The Auckland-based airline operates from the City of Sails to Great Barrier Island and Whangārei on its 10-seater Britten Norman Islander twin-engine planes. Fly My Sky is advertising fares from Auckland to Whangārei of $99 one-way with a 23kg bag.

The airline flies into Whangārei twice daily from Monday to Friday.

McKenzie said he expected bookings to "ramp up" as they headed towards the busy summer and festive season.