Policester Bunny delivers Easter eggs and cheer in Whangārei

Sergeant Christian Stainton and the Hits Northland presenter Charmaine Soljak hand out Easter eggs in Whangārei on Thursday. Photo / Tania Whyte

Whangārei morning commuters had sweet road safety messages delivered on Thursday as the Policester Bunny hit town.

When you want to deliver road safety messages and give some Easter cheer, Whangārei police have the right idea - give away Easter eggs.

So on Thursday morning commuters in the city were stopped by police, along with staff from The Hits Northland, including presenter Charmaine Soljak, on Bank St.

The police and Hits staff gave out more than 800 eggs - thanks to the Salvation Army - in less than two hours as many morning motorists enjoyed their chocolate hit.

Police also took the opportunity to dish out any necessary road safety messages.

Police are urging motorists to take care, and have patience, on Northland's roads this long weekend with thousands of extra vehicles expected on the roads as people flock north.