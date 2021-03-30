Northland news in brief: Waipū Easter Carnival on; and move against border threats

The Waipū Easter Carnival is on again this weekend.

The annual Waipū Easter Carnival, a fun-filled day out for the entire family, is on again this Saturday, from 9am to 2pm.

Kids of all ages will love the huge range of rides, carnival games and the country feel of the day which is at Caledonian Park, in Waipū.

There will be heaps of bargains to be found and an array of delicious food on offer, with plenty of designated parking available. Entry is by koha.

Border Protect initiative launched

A campaign to encourage and educate Kiwis about border threats beyond the coastline was launched in Ōpua on Friday. The Minister of Customs, Meka Whaitiri, travelled to the Bay of Islands port to officially launch Border Protect. The campaign is designed to encourage and educate Kiwis to "look, listen and report" information on border threats. Anyone witness to suspicious activity around coastlines, air, seaports, international freight arrival areas, and Custom Controlled Areas (CCAs) can call the new 24/7 confidential hotline 0800 WE PROTECT (0800 937 768).

Marine Mammal Medics trained

Northlanders from Ruakākā and Kerikeri form part of the 110 people newly trained as Marine Mammal Medics. Project Jonah New Zealand runs the course to train people to be able to assist in the rescue of stranded whales and dolphins, act as a role model to untrained rescuers, understand the roles and responsibilities at a stranding, and avoid potential hazards for people and whales. Once trained, people are added to Project Jonah's national callout list to assist during a stranding.

Bomb threat arrest

A 61-year-old man is in custody after he allegedly threatened to throw a bomb at the Whangārei District Council yesterday. The man allegedly made the threat to a WDC staff member over the phone around 1.40pm. Police were quick to locate and arrest the man, who would later face charges. No further details were available at edition time.

New Northland police officer

Northland has one new police officer from the latest 60 constables to graduate from Police College. The new officers graduated earlier this month and had a one-week break before starting their duties.