Police were called to Baylys Coast Rd on the evening of June 24 by members of the public concerned about a man walking in the middle of the 100km/h stretch of unlit road. Photo / File

An allegation Northland police contributed to the death of a 21-year-old Dargaville man struck by an oncoming vehicle has been quashed.

An investigation, overseen by the Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA), was launched to examine whether police actions had contributed to the death of Jimmy Lay Lawrence last year.

Lawrence was killed when he walked into the path of an oncoming car on Baylys Coast Rd on the evening of June 24.

At the time Detective Inspector Rhys Johnston, of Northland police, told media officers had received "a number of calls" from the public about a man walking along the centre of the 100km/h road while swinging a pipe.

Johnston said people reported having nearly hit the Lawrence on the unlit rural road.

"One person even stopped and spoke with the man to say that the dark clothing he was wearing made it hard for motorists to see him."

Police attended and as they drove past Lawrence in the middle of the road, he hit the patrol car with the pipe, Johnston said.

The officers did a U-turn before parking up on the side of the road. They attempted to speak to Lawrence but Johnston said the man refused requests to get off the road.

"The man has then started walking across to the other side of the road away from our officers.''

The man was subsequently struck by an oncoming vehicle.

Police immediately began to apply first aid until ambulance staff arrived.

"[...] but sadly the man has died a short time later," Johnston said.

He went on to say the "very upsetting" and "traumatising" incident had been self-referred to the IPCA and WorkSafe had been advised.

On September 21, the IPCA announced it was satisfied with a police review and investigation into the incident.

It said in a statement: "The Authority oversaw a police investigation into an allegation police actions may have contributed to the death of a man who was hit and killed by a car (driven by a member of the public) in June 2021".

"Police conducted a review of the incident and determined the actions of the attending officers did not cause the man's death.

"However, the review identified learning opportunities which will be addressed with the staff involved," its statement read.

"The authority was satisfied with the Police review and actions taken."

The Advocate has approached Northland police for further comment.