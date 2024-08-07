Police want to speak to this man in relation to a fatal fire in Tikipunga, Whangārei.

Police are renewing appeals for an ongoing homicide investigation into a fatal house fire in Tikipunga in late April.

Today, police released new CCTV images of a person they would like to speak with as part of their investigation.

Whangārei CIB have been investigating since the fire occurred in Thomas St just after 3am on Monday April 29.

The sole occupant of the address, 61-year-old, Hoani Reupena-Tuoro, also known as John Reuben, died as a result of the fire.

Detective Senior Sergeant John Clayton says Police are still asking for the public’s assistance in the case.