The woman's body was found in Waipapa River, near Kerikeri's Waipapa Landing. Photo / supplied

30 May, 2022 05:12 AM 2 minutes to read

Police are continuing to investigate the unexplained death of a woman found in a Kerikeri river.

Senior Sergeant Peter Robinson said the body was found in Waipapa River, near Waipapa Landing on Kerikeri's Landing Rd, by a member of the public on the afternoon of Sunday, May 22. Her car was located nearby.

The woman was aged in her 30s.

Robinson said the investigation was ongoing and her death was currently regarded as unexplained.

Police earlier appealed to anyone who saw or heard anything unusual in the Waipapa Landing area between May 12 and 22 to call 105, quoting file number 220523/0760.

Police also wanted to hear from anyone with information about a silver Toyota Estima van in the area between those same dates.

Information can also be passed to Crime Stoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

The Advocate understands the woman's vehicle had been parked near Cherry Park House, an art centre beside Waipapa River, for several days before the car was cordoned off with police tape and later removed.

A rāhui placed on the area by local hapū Ngāti Rēhia has since lapsed.