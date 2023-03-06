Police are investigating the burglary, but no arrests have yet been made. Photo / Bevan Conley.

Police are investigating a burglary at a commercial address on Paramount Parade overnight.

The Advocate understands this was at Countdown Tikipunga. Despite reports on social media that the store had been the subject of a ram raid, police confirmed this was not the case.

“Around 1am, Police responded to reports of a break-in at the address on Paramount Parade,” a police spokesperson said.

“An unknown number of offenders have taken some items before fleeing from the scene in a vehicle.”

No arrests have yet been made, but enquiries - including reviewing CCTV footage - are underway.

Anyone with footage or information is asked to contact police by phoning 105 or online, referencing file number 230307/0600. Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.







