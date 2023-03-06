Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

Police investigating Tikipunga commercial burglary, no arrests yet

By
Quick Read
Police are investigating the burglary, but no arrests have yet been made. Photo / Bevan Conley.

Police are investigating the burglary, but no arrests have yet been made. Photo / Bevan Conley.

Police are investigating a burglary at a commercial address on Paramount Parade overnight.

The Advocate understands this was at Countdown Tikipunga. Despite reports on social media that the store had been the subject of a ram raid, police confirmed this was not the case.

“Around 1am, Police responded to reports of a break-in at the address on Paramount Parade,” a police spokesperson said.

“An unknown number of offenders have taken some items before fleeing from the scene in a vehicle.”

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

No arrests have yet been made, but enquiries - including reviewing CCTV footage - are underway.

Anyone with footage or information is asked to contact police by phoning 105 or online, referencing file number 230307/0600. Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Read More



Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Get a free appraisal from Barfoot and Thompson Whangarei

Latest from Northern Advocate