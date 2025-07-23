Northland police are investigating two burglaries and two incidents of suspicious activity in the past month at substations across the north. Photo / NZME

Northland police are investigating two burglaries and two incidents of suspicious activity in the past month at substations across the north. Photo / NZME

Police say they have noticed an increase in commercial burglaries in which copper and scrap metal have been targeted.

Senior Sergeant Richard Garton, of Kaitāia, said police were investigating two burglaries and two incidents of suspicious activity in the past month at substations across the region.

Sites at Ruakākā, Taipa and Kaitāia had been targeted by thieves looking to steal copper and scrap metal.

On June 28, police became aware of vehicles staking out a solar farm project near Kaitāia.

Then, drums of copper and batteries were stolen from Far North substations in Taipa on July 3 and Kaitāia on July 4.