Early on Tuesday, two youths allegedly stormed a convenience store in Moerewa armed with a machete and made off with cigarettes. Photo / NZME

Youth allegedly brandishes machete during aggravated robbery in Moerewa

Two youths reportedly armed with a machete and wearing ski masks stormed a convenience store in the Far North yesterday.

Mid North Area Response Manager Senior Sergeant Mark Barratt said the pair entered the store on Main Rd, Moerewa, around 6.50am.

He reported they had been wearing ski masks and one had brandished a machete.

Barratt said the pair threatened staff and a customer before allegedly stealing cigarettes. They fled the scene in two vehicles, both reportedly stolen.

Both vehicles were later found abandoned in Kaikohe.