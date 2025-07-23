Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Youth allegedly brandishes machete during aggravated robbery in Moerewa

Brodie Stone
By
Multimedia Journalist·Northern Advocate·
Quick Read

Early on Tuesday, two youths allegedly stormed a convenience store in Moerewa armed with a machete and made off with cigarettes. Photo / NZME

Early on Tuesday, two youths allegedly stormed a convenience store in Moerewa armed with a machete and made off with cigarettes. Photo / NZME

Two youths reportedly armed with a machete and wearing ski masks stormed a convenience store in the Far North yesterday.

Mid North Area Response Manager Senior Sergeant Mark Barratt said the pair entered the store on Main Rd, Moerewa, around 6.50am.

He reported they had been wearing ski masks

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save