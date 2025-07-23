Top Energy chief executive Russell Shaw has slammed the actions of thieves who broke into substations and stole essential equipment, resulting in a forced power outage. Photo / File

23 Jul, 2025 02:20 AM 2 mins to read

Top Energy chief Russell Shaw condemns substation break-ins risking lives in Far North

Top Energy chief executive Russell Shaw has slammed the actions of thieves who broke into substations and stole essential equipment, resulting in a forced power outage. Photo / File

Recent break-ins at Top Energy substations have been slammed by the electricity network provider’s boss as “absolute stupidity”.

Russell Shaw says he is shocked people have broken into the Far North substations on separate occasions, potentially putting lives at risk.

Thieves broke into one substation on July 3 and stole essential equipment, which forced a manual shutdown.

Power was out to about 4500 customers.

“More seriously, they sabotaged the neutral-earth connection, leaving the high-voltage system without a proper earth reference,” Shaw said.