“This is extremely dangerous and created a high risk of electrocution or serious electric shock – not just for the thieves, but also for any staff working on the substation afterwards."
Shaw said interference with electrical equipment could trigger widespread outages, affecting homes, businesses and essential services.
Acts that sabotage essential infrastructure carry a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.
In another earlier break-in, generators were damaged just before a major storm.
The generators acted as a “major part” of storm response, so power could be supplied while the network was fixed.
Thankfully, Shaw said, the damage was discovered before the storm hit.
He said substations were high-voltage facilities and played a critical role in the electricity network.
Anyone who entered without proper training and protective gear risked serious injury or death, he said.
“Don’t do it. You are jeopardising your life and those of others. It’s not worth it.”
The company has been forced to strengthen security measures as a result of the break-ins, but would not say which substations were affected.
Anyone who sees suspicious activity near Top Energy’s substations or electricity infrastructure should call police or contact the company via 0800 867 363.
Police have been approached for comment.
Brodie Stone covers crime and emergency for the Northern Advocate. She has spent most of her life in Whangārei and is passionate about delving into issues that matter to Northlanders and beyond.