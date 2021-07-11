Police have 'grave concerns' in search for missing Whangarei man Brian Bench

Brian Bench was last seen at an address on Memorial Dr, near Riverside Dr in Parahaki. Photo / supplied

Search and rescue teams are concentrating their search for missing Whangārei man Brian Bench on Memorial Drive after new CCTV footage was obtained showing him walking up a hill last Wednesday.

But police have "grave concerns" for the 72-year-old who has dementia, as the search went into its fourth day with heavy rain on Sunday and more bad weather forecast early this week.

Senior Sergeant in charge of search and rescue Cliff Metcalfe said he was "always hopeful" about finding Bench.

However, "we've got grave concerns due to the length of time and the weather conditions".

"It's like a needle in a haystack, but we're having to narrow the search area down.

"We will continue searching as long as we can today [Sunday], and if he's out in the open somewhere it's a concern for us."

Bench was last seen at an address on Memorial Dr, near Riverside Dr in Parahaki on July 7.

The night he went missing, he went to bed around 8pm, and his wife later woke to find he had left.

Police have obtained new CCTV footage from a resident living in the area of Bench walking up a hill on Memorial Drive near his home on July 7 at 10pm.

He appears to be wearing a grey jumper, blue jeans and possibly socks only.

Police are asking people with CCTV to review their footage for the following streets: Memorial Dr, Old Parua Bay Rd, Kohe St, Bahama Place and Nikau Place.

"We are concentrating our search with the search and rescue team today in the rain after the possible sighting on Wednesday night," Metcalfe said.

Police Incident controller Ryan Cooper urged the public to pass on information no matter how small.

"Anything unusual, like dogs barking on the night he went missing, or gates left open, any little sign which they might think is irrelevant, they can ring police on the 105 number quoting file number 210708/9824."

The Coastguard search for Brian Bench in the Town Basin at the weekend. Photo / Michael Cunningham

So far, the search has involved Northland's Land Search and Rescue team, police Land Search and Rescue, the police helicopter and Coastguard who have scoured the areas around the Town Basin and other Whangārei waterways.

Search teams have also door knocked houses in the area and walked tracks in Dobbies Park and Ross Park over the past several days.

Police thanked the public for the overwhelming turnout and help on Saturday.

More than 100 people, along with over 50 search and rescue individuals, focussed on the 300m radius around his property.

The search concluded on Saturday night with the police eagle helicopter circling the Riverside area using thermal imaging gear.

It resumed on Sunday morning with teams again going door-to-door along Memorial Drive.

• Any relevant information can be passed onto police on 105, quoting file number 210708/9824. Anyone who sees Bench is asked to call 111 – reference police event number P047117146.