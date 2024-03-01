Bumble bees loved the field of sunflowers, which will be sold on the final day, Saturday, to raise money for the Northland Rescue Helicopter. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Bumble bees loved the field of sunflowers, which will be sold on the final day, Saturday, to raise money for the Northland Rescue Helicopter. Photo / Michael Cunningham

This year’s Northland Field Days event has lived up to expectations in showcasing all the agricultural world has to offer.

Organisers promised the best year yet in the region’s highly anticipated event, which featured more than 300 exhibitors from New Zealand and further afield.

In a scorching few days, thousands from far and wide have descended upon Awakino Point East Rd on the outskirts of Dargaville.

From state-of-the-art technology, lifestyle and leisure products, delicious food vendors and plenty of activities for the kids, there was something for everyone.

For the Northland Rescue Helicopter team, the event provided a perfect opportunity to promote their work and raise much-needed funds.

It was the first time in years that one of the rescue helicopters was showcased at the Field Days, alongside the fundraising team with Northland Federated Farmers.

For the Whangārei lawnmower racing crew, it was a chance to showcase their sport, with members from further afield joining in on the fun.

Glen Paton travelled up from Matamata to support the Whangārei group, which had recently lost a member of their crew.

He also attended last year’s event and was impressed by this year’s efforts.

“Since we’re from the Waikato we go to the national Fieldays. That one is quite huge, but this one is really good,” he said.

As he spoke with the Advocate during a walk about the grounds, he said it was the perfect time of year to host such an event with scorching sun, dry conditions but a good breeze.

He said he would “definitely” be returning next year.

The final day of the event is Saturday, from 9am to 3.30pm.

Doors close to the public an hour before the scheduled finish time.

No dogs are allowed unless they are an authorised assistance dog, such as a guide dog.

Tickets are $13 for adults, $5 for kids aged 6 to 14, under-5s go free. They can be purchased via the event’s website.

Photographer Michael Cunningham was there on Thursday to capture the event.

The Northland Rescue Helicopter crew with Rob Alison (in blue), who survived a tractor rollover on his farm and was rescued by the helicopter crew two years ago. Photo / Michael Cunningham

In a sport of the more unusual kind, Glen Paton from Matamata showcases lawnmower racing, which he has been involved in for nine years. Photo / Michael Cunningham

The 2024 Northland Field Days weren't short on action. A quick tumble, but everyone was okay. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Seneca Samuels, Chris Turner and Ariana Lynkz from NorthAble enjoyed checking out the Fonterra display.Photo / Michael Cunningham

Noah Burr, 11, from Dargaville Scouts enjoyed the Maize Maze planted especially for the Field Days. Photo / Michael Cunningham

