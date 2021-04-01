Plenty on in Northland this Easter Weekend for the whole family

A_MC200419NADWAIPU4.JPG
There'll be fun for the whole family at the Waipū Easter Carnival on Saturday.
A_MC260120NADMEDIEVIL3.JPG
More Medieval Madness on Easter Sunday at the Kiwi North Museum, Maunu.
By Mike Dinsdale
The weather forecast is not too bad for the thousands of visitors expected to flock to Northland this Easter Weekend.
Rain is forecast for the region on Saturday, but the rest of the weekend is expected to be a mix of fine and overcast conditions.
And there will be plenty to do for Northlanders and those who come to the region, with the region's beaches expected to get a lot of visitors and plenty of events organised to keep people entertained.
Here are some of the many activities on this holiday weekend:
Friday:
• The Canopy Night Market
Finlayson St Carpark Town Basin, Whangārei
Friday, 5pm–8.30pm
A vibrant street food market with a focus on multicultural cuisine, prepared and cooked on-site.
• Live Music with the duo Coco
Bad Habits, 76 Marsden Rd, Paihia, Bay of Islands
Friday, 7pm and Sunday, 7pm.
• Paihia Mind Body Spirit Festival
Paihia War Memorial & Community Hall, Williams Rd, Paihia, Bay of Islands
Friday-Sunday, 10am-5pm.
Saturday:
• After being cancelled last year because of the pandemic, the Whangārei Heads Art Trail is on this Easter. The art trail on Saturday and Sunday will feature Whangārei Heads artists and exciting new guests. Expect to see textiles, prints, paintings, photographs, jewellery, ceramics, woodwork, sculpture, stone carving and glass. The map of the 14 venues and artist details are at www.whangareiheadsartstrail.org.nz or can be picked up from Tamaterau Hall, Parua Bay Community Centre, McLeod Bay Hall and Taurikura Hall.
• The annual Waipū Easter Carnival is on from 9am to 2pm. Kids of all ages will love the huge range of rides, carnival games and the country feel of the day, which is at Caledonian Park. There will be heaps of bargains and an array of delicious food. Entry is by koha.
• Movie Night
Carrington Estate, 109 Maitai Bay Rd, Doubtless Bay, Far North
Saturday, 6pm–10pm
Jumanji: The Next Level is a 2019 American fantasy adventure comedy film.
Phone Sales: 0800 BUY TIX (289 849)
• Stevie Ray Vaughan Tribute Show
The Mangawhai Tavern, 2 Moir St, Mangawhai, Kaipara
Saturday, 8.30pm–11.45pm.
• Music In the Vines
Te Whai Bay Wines, 367 King Rd, Mangawhai, Kaipara
Saturday, 3pm–6pm
• Shoonky Fest 2021
Matapouri Beach, 24/26 Wehiwehi Rd, Matapouri, Whangārei
Saturday, 3pm
Check out : https://www.shoonkyevents.com/
• Kitten Adoption Party
Pet Essentials Unleashed, 32b Commerce St, Whangārei
Saturday, 10am–noon
Sunday:
• Medieval Easter Sunday Madness
Kiwi North Museum, Kiwi House & Heritage Park, 500 State Highway 14, Maunu, Whangārei
Sunday, 10am–3pm
• Whangārei Chess Group
Whangārei Central Library
Sunday, 10am–1pm
Monday:
• Mangawhai Beach & Country Market
Mangawhai Domain, Moir St, Mangawhai, Kaipara
Monday, 9am–1pm