Plenty on in Northland this Easter Weekend for the whole family

Trish Parkin with artist Kathy Mortimer at Parua Bay Hall during a previous Whangārei Heads Art Trail. The artists will be back at the event this Easter Weekend.

Trish Parkin with artist Kathy Mortimer at Parua Bay Hall during a previous Whangārei Heads Art Trail. The artists will be back at the event this Easter Weekend.

A_MC200419NADWAIPU4.JPG

There'll be fun for the whole family at the Waipū Easter Carnival on Saturday.

A_MC260120NADMEDIEVIL3.JPG

More Medieval Madness on Easter Sunday at the Kiwi North Museum, Maunu.

By Mike Dinsdale

The weather forecast is not too bad for the thousands of visitors expected to flock to Northland this Easter Weekend.

Rain is forecast for the region on Saturday, but the rest of the weekend is expected to be a mix of fine and overcast conditions.

And there will be plenty to do for Northlanders and those who come to the region, with the region's beaches expected to get a lot of visitors and plenty of events organised to keep people entertained.

Here are some of the many activities on this holiday weekend:

Friday:

• The Canopy Night Market

Finlayson St Carpark Town Basin, Whangārei

Friday, 5pm–8.30pm

A vibrant street food market with a focus on multicultural cuisine, prepared and cooked on-site.

• Live Music with the duo Coco

Bad Habits, 76 Marsden Rd, Paihia, Bay of Islands

Friday, 7pm and Sunday, 7pm.

• Paihia Mind Body Spirit Festival

Paihia War Memorial & Community Hall, Williams Rd, Paihia, Bay of Islands

Friday-Sunday, 10am-5pm.

Saturday:

• After being cancelled last year because of the pandemic, the Whangārei Heads Art Trail is on this Easter. The art trail on Saturday and Sunday will feature Whangārei Heads artists and exciting new guests. Expect to see textiles, prints, paintings, photographs, jewellery, ceramics, woodwork, sculpture, stone carving and glass. The map of the 14 venues and artist details are at www.whangareiheadsartstrail.org.nz or can be picked up from Tamaterau Hall, Parua Bay Community Centre, McLeod Bay Hall and Taurikura Hall.

There'll be fun for the whole family at the Waipū Easter Carnival on Saturday.

• The annual Waipū Easter Carnival is on from 9am to 2pm. Kids of all ages will love the huge range of rides, carnival games and the country feel of the day, which is at Caledonian Park. There will be heaps of bargains and an array of delicious food. Entry is by koha.

• Movie Night

Carrington Estate, 109 Maitai Bay Rd, Doubtless Bay, Far North

Saturday, 6pm–10pm

Jumanji: The Next Level is a 2019 American fantasy adventure comedy film.

Phone Sales: 0800 BUY TIX (289 849)

• Stevie Ray Vaughan Tribute Show

The Mangawhai Tavern, 2 Moir St, Mangawhai, Kaipara

Saturday, 8.30pm–11.45pm.

• Music In the Vines

Te Whai Bay Wines, 367 King Rd, Mangawhai, Kaipara

Saturday, 3pm–6pm

• Shoonky Fest 2021

Matapouri Beach, 24/26 Wehiwehi Rd, Matapouri, Whangārei

Saturday, 3pm

Check out : https://www.shoonkyevents.com/

• Kitten Adoption Party

Pet Essentials Unleashed, 32b Commerce St, Whangārei

Saturday, 10am–noon

Sunday:

More Medieval Madness on Easter Sunday at the Kiwi North Museum, Maunu.

• Medieval Easter Sunday Madness

Kiwi North Museum, Kiwi House & Heritage Park, 500 State Highway 14, Maunu, Whangārei

Sunday, 10am–3pm

• Whangārei Chess Group

Whangārei Central Library

Sunday, 10am–1pm

Monday:

• Mangawhai Beach & Country Market

Mangawhai Domain, Moir St, Mangawhai, Kaipara

Monday, 9am–1pm